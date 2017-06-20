Suicide attacks by militants in the n...

Suicide attacks by militants in the name of Islam resolutely condemned in Afghanistan

Read more: Xinhuanet

Continued militancy, mostly in the shape of suicide bombings in Afghanistan, which often hurt and kill civilians, have ensured that armed opposition groups in the militancy-plagued country are resolutely hated by civilians here. In the latest deadly suicide bombing, which occurred in the eastern Paktia's provincial capital Gardez city on Sunday and for which the Taliban claimed responsibility, left 12 people including six police and six attackers dead.

Chicago, IL

