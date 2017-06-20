Suicide attacks by militants in the name of Islam resolutely condemned in Afghanistan
Continued militancy, mostly in the shape of suicide bombings in Afghanistan, which often hurt and kill civilians, have ensured that armed opposition groups in the militancy-plagued country are resolutely hated by civilians here. In the latest deadly suicide bombing, which occurred in the eastern Paktia's provincial capital Gardez city on Sunday and for which the Taliban claimed responsibility, left 12 people including six police and six attackers dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 14
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC