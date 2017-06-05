Stamford soldier will appear on memor...

Stamford soldier will appear on memorial wall

Emotions overwhelm Jeffrey Davis as he sees his nephew's name, Navy SEAL Brian Bill, after Bill's inscription was unveiled on the memorial wall at Veteran's Park after Stamford's Memorial Day Parade in Stamford, Conn., May 27, 2012. Bill was killed along with 29 other Americans and eight Afghan commandos when the double-rotor Chinook helicopter taking them into a hot combat zone to reinforce coalition troops was hit by a Taliban fighter's rocket-propelled grenade.

