Somali extremists kill dozens in atta...

Somali extremists kill dozens in attack on military base

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Dozens of soldiers were killed early Thursday in a dawn attack by the Somali extremist group al-Shabab on a military base in the Somali region of Puntland. Al-Shabab - allied with Islamic State rival al-Qaida - said it was responsible for the attack and claimed to have killed 61 soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC