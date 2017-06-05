Six policemen in Afghan insider attacks

Kabul, June 4 Six policemen have been killed and nine others wounded in insider attacks in southern Kandahar and central Uruzgan provinces in Afghanistan, the media reported on Sunday. Two policemen killed six of their colleagues and injured five others in the Haji Arab area of Kandahar city on Saturday night, a security official told Pajhwok News on condition of anonymity.

