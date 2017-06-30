Six Afghan Policemen Reported Killed ...

Six Afghan Policemen Reported Killed In Taliban Attack

Six Afghan police officers were killed when Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in western Farah Province in the early hours of June 30, officials say. Farah police spokesman Eqbal Baher said the attack in the Sheb Koh district was repelled after government forces sent reinforcements to the area.

