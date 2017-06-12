Senior ISIS propagandist killed by US...

Senior ISIS propagandist killed by US airstrike in Afghanistan, US military says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A U.S. airstrike has killed a senior media official belonging to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, the U.S. military said Friday. In addition to killing Jawad Khan, the strike in Nangarhar province on June 3 also destroyed a major ISIS media production hub, which will disrupt the affiliate's connection to ISIS leadership in Syria, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Fri Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,846,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC