Senior ISIS propagandist killed by US airstrike in Afghanistan, US military says

A U.S. airstrike has killed a senior media official belonging to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, the U.S. military said Friday. In addition to killing Jawad Khan, the strike in Nangarhar province on June 3 also destroyed a major ISIS media production hub, which will disrupt the affiliate's connection to ISIS leadership in Syria, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.