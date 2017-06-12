Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path
In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Kirk Jones poses for a photo at Terrapin Point on the American side of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, N.Y. Jones, who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball. Police told the Syracuse Post-Standard that the body of the 53-year-old was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|10 hr
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 14
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC