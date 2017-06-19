Reports: U.S. Eliminating Post Of Special Envoy On Afghanistan-Pakistan
U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on June 21. The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. State Department is eliminating the post of the U.S. special envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying the move will leave Washington without anyone at the policy post that was created by the previous U.S. president, Barack Obama.
