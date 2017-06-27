Record-breaking Canadian sniper shot should be 'celebrated', says Trudeau
The record-breaking kill shot by a Canadian sniper in Iraq should be "celebrated," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, even as he insisted Canada's mission in the battle-racked country remains a non-combat one. "What happened there is, first of all, something to be celebrated for the excellence of the Canadian Forces in their training, in the performance of their duties," Trudeau told a news conference.
