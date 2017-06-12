Q&A: US looks to troop surge to win A...

Q&A: US looks to troop surge to win Afghan war

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This June 9, 2017 photo released by Operation Resolite Support shows a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division scans below near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan. Sixteen years into its longest war, the United States is sending another 4,000 troops to Afghanistan in an attempt to turn around a conflict characterized by some of the worst violence since the Taliban were ousted in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... 10 hr anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC