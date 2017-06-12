Q&A: Taliban infiltrate Afghan army to target foreign troops
In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, New members of the Afghan National Army attend their graduation ceremony at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. An uptick in attacks by Afghan National army soldiers against foreign troops would seem a worrisome trend ahead of the deployment of another 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan in the latest attempt by Washington to turn around the protracted war against insurgents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Fri
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 14
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC