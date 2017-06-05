Q&A: Qatar's falling out with its Ara...

Q&A: Qatar's falling out with its Arab neighbors

The decision by four Arab nations to cut ties with Qatar marks the culmination of years of tension among a historically tightknit alliance of energy-rich Gulf Arab states that share borders, a common heritage and a strong alliance with Washington. The move reflects longstanding anger at Qatar's support for Islamist groups that are outlawed as terrorist organizations by other Arab nations, as well as the increasingly bitter rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

