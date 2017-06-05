Q&A: Qatar's falling out with its Arab neighbors
The decision by four Arab nations to cut ties with Qatar marks the culmination of years of tension among a historically tightknit alliance of energy-rich Gulf Arab states that share borders, a common heritage and a strong alliance with Washington. The move reflects longstanding anger at Qatar's support for Islamist groups that are outlawed as terrorist organizations by other Arab nations, as well as the increasingly bitter rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|36,915
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC