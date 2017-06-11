Protesters Killed During Demonstration Over Massive Bomb Attack In Kabul
Just two days after a car bomb tore through Kabul , killing at least 90 people and injuring hundreds more, demonstrators took to the streets of the Afghan capital in droves to demand the resignation of top officials. But even as the demonstrations called for better security from extremist violence, further violence arose Friday as security forces opened fire on the protesters.
