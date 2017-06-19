Police: U.S. citizen living in Afghan...

Police: U.S. citizen living in Afghanistan kidnapped on way to work

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

An American citizen who is living in Afghanistan was kidnapped on his way to work on Sunday, Kabul police said. The kidnapping took place in the Karte Char area of Kabul, according to Mohammad Almas, the head of the Kabul police's Crime Investigation Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC