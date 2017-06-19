Police: U.S. citizen living in Afghanistan kidnapped on way to work
An American citizen who is living in Afghanistan was kidnapped on his way to work on Sunday, Kabul police said. The kidnapping took place in the Karte Char area of Kabul, according to Mohammad Almas, the head of the Kabul police's Crime Investigation Department.
