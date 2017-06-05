Peshawar Candlelight Vigil Condemns Spate Of Violence In Afghanistan

Activists and supporters of nongovernmental organizations in the Pakistani city of Peshawar staged a candlelight vigil late on June 3 to protest the wave of bomb attacks that has hit Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, in recent days. The protesters denounced the Taliban and its radical splinter group, the Haqqani network, and called on the Pakistani government to eradicate terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.