Pentagon wasted $28 million on uniforms for Afghan soldiers, report says

The forest camouflage pattern picked by an Afghan official may be inappropriate for 97% of the country, according to a government audit. Pentagon wasted $28 million on uniforms for Afghan soldiers, report says The forest camouflage pattern picked by an Afghan official may be inappropriate for 97% of the country, according to a government audit.

Chicago, IL

