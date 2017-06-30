Pakistan PM meeting officials amid tension with India, Kabul
Officials say Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be briefed on the latest tensions in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where Pakistan accused India of a cease-fire violation in which Indian troops killed one Pakistani. Two officials said Friday that Sharif will also be briefed about measures being taken by the army to prevent militants from entering from Afghanistan or crossing the border to launch attacks inside Afghanistan.
