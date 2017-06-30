Pakistan PM meeting officials amid te...

Pakistan PM meeting officials amid tension with India, Kabul

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Officials say Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be briefed on the latest tensions in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where Pakistan accused India of a cease-fire violation in which Indian troops killed one Pakistani. Two officials said Friday that Sharif will also be briefed about measures being taken by the army to prevent militants from entering from Afghanistan or crossing the border to launch attacks inside Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 min Into The Night 36,962
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 1 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... 3 hr BuildTheWall 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC