Pakistan, accused of terrorist infiltration, starts to fence its border with Afghanistan
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A view of the fence Pakistani authorities have erected along a northern stretch of its border with Afghanistan. They plan to extend the barrier along the border's full 1,00-mile length.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|21 hr
|davy
|4
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|23 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,942
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC