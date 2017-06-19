Opium use booms in Afghanistan, creating a 'silent tsunami' of addicted women
A woman recently admitted to the National Center for the Treatment of Addiction for Women and Children in Kabul is calmed by nurses and doctors after collapsing in a corridor during withdrawal from her opium addiction. She was brought to the facility by her 16-year-old daughter, who insisted she stay there until she recovered, saying, "She is our mother, but she has ruined our family."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 14
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC