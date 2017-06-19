Opium use booms in Afghanistan, creating a 'silent tsunami' of addicted women

A woman recently admitted to the National Center for the Treatment of Addiction for Women and Children in Kabul is calmed by nurses and doctors after collapsing in a corridor during withdrawal from her opium addiction. She was brought to the facility by her 16-year-old daughter, who insisted she stay there until she recovered, saying, "She is our mother, but she has ruined our family."

