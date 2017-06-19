Number of drug addicts in Iran double...

Number of drug addicts in Iran doubles in six years

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The number of drug addicts in Iran has more than doubled in six years, with opium the country's most popular narcotic, local media reported Sunday. "There are about 2.8 million people regularly consuming drugs" in the country of 80 million people, Drug Control Organization spokesman Parviz Afshar told the ISNA news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Sat davy 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 36,942
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC