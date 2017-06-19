Number of drug addicts in Iran doubles in six years
The number of drug addicts in Iran has more than doubled in six years, with opium the country's most popular narcotic, local media reported Sunday. "There are about 2.8 million people regularly consuming drugs" in the country of 80 million people, Drug Control Organization spokesman Parviz Afshar told the ISNA news agency.
