No military solution in Afghanistan, UN chief says on Kabul visit
KABUL: There is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan that is forcing record numbers of people from their homes, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday, during an unannounced visit to the war-torn country. Guterres' first visit as secretary general comes as the Afghan government faces internal turmoil, insurgents make gains nationwide and the international military coalition mulls plans to send thousands more troops to help struggling Afghan forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|11 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|17 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC