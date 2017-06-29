Mortar mine hits house in eastern Afghanistan, killing woman
At least one person was confirmed dead as a mortar mine fired by militants struck a house in Lalpor district of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, spokesman for the provincial government Attaullah Khogiani said.
