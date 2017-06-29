Mortar mine hits house in eastern Afg...

Mortar mine hits house in eastern Afghanistan, killing woman

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least one person was confirmed dead as a mortar mine fired by militants struck a house in Lalpor district of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, spokesman for the provincial government Attaullah Khogiani said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 9 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr WHAT 36,957
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Tue Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC