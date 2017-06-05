Modi meets Afghan President, condemns terror attacks
Astana, June 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. Modi expressed India's sincere condolences on the loss of hundreds of innocent lives and injuries to many more, said an informed source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 6
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC