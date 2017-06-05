Modi meets Afghan President, condemns...

Modi meets Afghan President, condemns terror attacks

Astana, June 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. Modi expressed India's sincere condolences on the loss of hundreds of innocent lives and injuries to many more, said an informed source.

