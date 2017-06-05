Letter points to power struggle within IS in Afghanistan
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 file photo, security forces stand next to a crater created by a massive explosion, that killed over 150 according to the Afghan president, in front of the German Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. A letter drafted by a senior Islamic State militant and obtained by The Associated Press points to a growing power struggle within the group's Afghan affiliate, pitting notoriously fierce Uzbek fighters against Pakistanis seen as too close to that country's powerful intelligence service.
