Kabul truck attack toll rises to 150,...

Kabul truck attack toll rises to 150, says Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A spokesman for the provincial governor of the western Herat province said, the toll could rise. His government has claimed that the suicide bombers who attacked a funeral attended by high-level government officials Saturday were financed and trained in Pakistan, charges that Pakistan has denied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC