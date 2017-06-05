Kabul bombing that killed 150 is nation's deadliest since 2001

The May bombing in Kabul killed 150 people, according to the Afghan president, making it the deadliest attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led effort to fight the Taliban. KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's president said Tuesday that last week's suicide truck bombing in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people, making it the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion to topple the Taliban.

