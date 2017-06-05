Kabul bombing: Anger as city buries d...

Kabul bombing: Anger as city buries dead after huge suicide blast

A day after a massive suicide blast that left at least 90 dead , angry residents of Kabul were counting the cost of another brutal attack on their city -- and asking how it was allowed to happen. The bombing, which struck Kabul's diplomatic quarter during rush hour on Wednesday morning, came just a few days into Ramadan, a time when Muslim families come together to observe the holy month.

