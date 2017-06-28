ISIS, Aided by Ex-Taliban Groups, Makes Inroads in Northern Afghanistan
Two Taliban groups that recently switched allegiance to the Islamic State have overrun an embattled district in northern Afghanistan , killing at least 10 government fighters and a large number of civilians, according to Afghan officials in the area. In addition, government officials accuse the Islamic State fighters of being responsible for the deaths of 15 medical patients, but it was not immediately clear if they had died from their wounds or if they had been executed by the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.
