ISIS, Aided by Ex-Taliban Groups, Mak...

ISIS, Aided by Ex-Taliban Groups, Makes Inroads in Northern Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The New York Times

Two Taliban groups that recently switched allegiance to the Islamic State have overrun an embattled district in northern Afghanistan , killing at least 10 government fighters and a large number of civilians, according to Afghan officials in the area. In addition, government officials accuse the Islamic State fighters of being responsible for the deaths of 15 medical patients, but it was not immediately clear if they had died from their wounds or if they had been executed by the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 5 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr WHAT 36,957
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Tue Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,731 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC