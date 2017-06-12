ISIL claims it has seized control of ...

ISIL claims it has seized control of Osama bin Laden's mountain fortress in eastern Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Islamic State of Iraq and Levant claims it has seized Osama bin Laden's infamous Tora Bora mountain hideout in eastern Afghanistan. A black-and-white flag was hoisted above the huge cave complex, according to a radio bulletin by ISIL, which also claimed to have taken over several nearby villages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... 20 hr Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC