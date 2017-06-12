ISIL claims it has seized control of Osama bin Laden's mountain fortress in eastern Afghanistan
Islamic State of Iraq and Levant claims it has seized Osama bin Laden's infamous Tora Bora mountain hideout in eastern Afghanistan. A black-and-white flag was hoisted above the huge cave complex, according to a radio bulletin by ISIL, which also claimed to have taken over several nearby villages.
