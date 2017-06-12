IS claims it's taken bin Laden's Afgh...

IS claims it's taken bin Laden's Afghan hideout of Tora Bora

The Islamic State group said its fighters have captured Osama bin Laden's infamous Tora Bora mountain hideout in eastern Afghanistan but the Taliban on Thursday dismissed the claim, saying they were still in control of the cave complex that once housed the former al-Qaeda leader. Earlier, IS released an audio recording, saying its signature black flag was flying over the hulking mountain range.

Chicago, IL

