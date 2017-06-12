IS claims it's taken bin Laden's Afghan hideout of Tora Bora
The Islamic State group said its fighters have captured Osama bin Laden's infamous Tora Bora mountain hideout in eastern Afghanistan but the Taliban on Thursday dismissed the claim, saying they were still in control of the cave complex that once housed the former al-Qaeda leader. Earlier, IS released an audio recording, saying its signature black flag was flying over the hulking mountain range.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Wed
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
