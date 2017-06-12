Interview: China To Mediate Between P...

Interview: China To Mediate Between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Islamabad and Kabul this month to discuss ways to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a top Pakistani government official has told RFE/RL. Sartaj Aziz, adviser to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign affairs, made the comments in a June 14 interview with RFE/RL.

