Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people
The Interior Ministry says at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan. In a statement released Saturday the ministry says that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.
