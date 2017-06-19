Insurgents Kill 10 Security Forces In Attack At Salma Dam In Afghanistan
Afghan officials said 10 security forces were killed by Taliban militants in an attack on a checkpoint at the Salma Dam in the western part of the country. Four other police were wounded and four militants were also killed in the attack in Herat Province, according to Farhad Jailani, a spokesman for Herat's governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Sat
|davy
|4
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Sat
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,942
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC