Insurgents Kill 10 Security Forces In...

Insurgents Kill 10 Security Forces In Attack At Salma Dam In Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Afghan officials said 10 security forces were killed by Taliban militants in an attack on a checkpoint at the Salma Dam in the western part of the country. Four other police were wounded and four militants were also killed in the attack in Herat Province, according to Farhad Jailani, a spokesman for Herat's governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Sat davy 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 36,942
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC