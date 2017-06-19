India: Security Council ignoring terr...

India: Security Council ignoring terrorists, terror-backers in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: India.com

United Nations, June 22 India has accused the Security Council and the international community of tending to ignore the terrorists ravaging Afghanistan and their backers while these forces "have stood up against one of the biggest collective military efforts in the world". "The international community's collective inability and unwillingness to see the problem for what it is has inflicted huge costs on the people of Afghanistan," India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin told the Security Council on Wednesday during a debate on the situation there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr Into The Night 36,939
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC