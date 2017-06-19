India: Security Council ignoring terrorists, terror-backers in Afghanistan

United Nations, June 22 India has accused the Security Council and the international community of tending to ignore the terrorists ravaging Afghanistan and their backers while these forces "have stood up against one of the biggest collective military efforts in the world". "The international community's collective inability and unwillingness to see the problem for what it is has inflicted huge costs on the people of Afghanistan," India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin told the Security Council on Wednesday during a debate on the situation there.

