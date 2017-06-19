India and Afghanistan Open Air Freigh...

India and Afghanistan Open Air Freight Corridor to Bypass Pakistan

Although Afghan businesses have long wanted to exploit the potential of India's huge market, trade between the two countries has been hampered due to their tense relations with Pakistan. But a plane loaded in Kabul with 60 tons of medicinal plants landed in New Delhi this week, raising hopes of giving a major boost to commerce between landlocked Afghanistan and India.

