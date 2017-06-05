In pictures: Vigil held in Glasgow to remember world-wide victims of terror attacks
The event was organised by Abdul Bostani of Glasgow -based community group Afghan United and comes days after Saturday night's attack in London which left eight people dead and dozens injured. Glasgow's Lord Provost Eva Bolander and Bob Doris MSP for Maryhill and Springburn addressed the crowds and candles were lit and flowers laid in tribute to those who have lost their lives.
