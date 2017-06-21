How Trump, Obama's Afghan Policies Di...

How Trump, Obama's Afghan Policies Differ

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province on May 5, 2017. Every disclosure about the Trump administration's forthcoming Afghanistan strategy triggers a chorus like a Passover seder: Why is this strategy different from all other strategies? The goal is the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... 11 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 hr Into The Night 36,926
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC