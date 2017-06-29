How to negotiate the Qatar crisis
Saudi Arabia has finally announced its demands for ending its maritime blockade, enforced by sea and air, resulting in the cutting off vital imports, of the small but immensely wealthy Gulf state of Qatar. This is a clear act of war under international relations, and represents the absolute nadir of a long-simmering antagonism between several key U.S. allies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|19 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|WHAT
|36,957
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Tue
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC