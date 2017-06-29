House spending bill targets military ...

House spending bill targets military authorization in rebuke to Trump on Syria, ISIS

House appropriators set in motion Thursday a repeal of the congressional authorization underpinning the U.S. military effort against the Islamic State and recent strikes in Syria, a move that serves as a rebuke of President Trump's foreign policy and a demand that he present Congress with a plan for how he intends to proceed. The repeal still has to survive a vote by the full House, as well as the Senate, before it becomes law - a set of hurdles the measure may not be able to clear.

Chicago, IL

