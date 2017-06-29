Heavy rains, flood damage houses, sho...

Heavy rains, flood damage houses, shops in E. Afghanistan

Scores of houses and shops were washed away or badly damaged due to heavy rains and flash floods that hit Sabari district of the eastern Afghanistan's Khost province Wednesday night, district governor Zar Mayed Mukhlis said on Thursday. According to the official scores of houses and more than 100 shops were destroyed or badly damaged due to the downpour and floods that hit parts of Sabari district Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

