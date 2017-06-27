'Hashim Shukoor worked as my fixer in...

'Hashim Shukoor worked as my fixer in Afghanistan. He can never go home again'

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: National Post

Larry Towell and Hashim Shukoor met in a warzone - a Canadian photographer and an Afghan fixer. Though they come from different places, their shared connectedness to land and people runs deep Lambton County, Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,949
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... 21 hr Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC