Gunmen open fire inside Afghan mosque, killing 2 officials
An Afghan official says a militant attack the previous night inside a mosque in the country's east has killed two members of the local council. Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the provincial governor in Logar, says gunmen opened fire at worshippers during prayers at a mosque in Baraki district on Wednesday night.
