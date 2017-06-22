Gunmen open fire inside Afghan mosque...

Gunmen open fire inside Afghan mosque, killing 2 officials

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An Afghan official says a militant attack the previous night inside a mosque in the country's east has killed two members of the local council. Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the provincial governor in Logar, says gunmen opened fire at worshippers during prayers at a mosque in Baraki district on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... 11 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 hr Into The Night 36,926
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC