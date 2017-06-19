Gunmen kill eight Afghan guards heading for work at US air base

An Afghan policeman stands guard outside a mosque where a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, in Kabul on June 16. Suspected Taliban gunmen ambushed Afghan guards who were in a vehicle headed to work at the US-run Bagram air base, killing at least eight people as part of a surge of attacks by militants around the country, officials said. A Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said the group carried out the assault late on Monday and described the victims as spies for the US military.

