In May 2014, the Obama Administration exchanged five high-ranking Taliban prisoners from the US military prison of GuantA namo Bay, for US soldier Bowe Robert Bergdahl who was imprisoned in Afghanistan. GuantA namo Bay was set up to hold foreign suspects of terrorism captured after US-led forces invaded Afghanistan to expel al-Qaeda and its Taliban protectors in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001 At least five of the former GuantA namo prisoners are believed to have ended up in Qatar, which is well-known for allowing Islamist terrorist groups to flourish and develop within its borders, reported QatariLeaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.