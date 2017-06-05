Glasgow's Muslims come together to st...

Glasgow's Muslims come together to stand in solidarity in the face of terror

The event, which was organised by the Scottish Afghan Society, saw demonstrators blindfold themselves to send a message that "an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind". Passersby joined in the United Against Terrorism and Fascism event by lighting candles for the victims and holding signs reading 'Don't Let Hate Divide Us'.

