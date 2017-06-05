Glasgow's Muslims come together to stand in solidarity in the face of terror
The event, which was organised by the Scottish Afghan Society, saw demonstrators blindfold themselves to send a message that "an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind". Passersby joined in the United Against Terrorism and Fascism event by lighting candles for the victims and holding signs reading 'Don't Let Hate Divide Us'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC