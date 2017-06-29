From 'Full House' to Afghanistan: an American teaches street children music
Lanny Cordola, a US rocker, had toured with well-known names in music, and he had appeared in a couple of episodes of the ABC comedy as a musician. But everything changed when he learned about two attacks in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|WHAT
|36,959
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC