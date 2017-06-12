Four U.S. soldiers killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan: official
At least four American soldiers were shot and killed in an apparent insider attack by an Afghan soldier at a base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, a military official said. "An Afghan soldier shot and killed four American troops inside the base," said Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the Afghan Army's 209th Corps.
