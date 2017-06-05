Five of 6 combat deaths may have been friendly fire
All six of the U.S. soldiers who have died in combat in Afghanistan this year were Special Operations troops involved in the fight against the Islamic State group in its stronghold in a small eastern area of the country. Five of the six may have been killed by their own side, according to reports from U.S. and Afghan military officials.
