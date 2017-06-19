Feature: Afghan family loses all hope...

Feature: Afghan family loses all hope for future as terror attack claims life of its bread winner

53 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

"We have lost everything and don't even feel safe inside our home since the deadly terrorist attack that rocked Kabul on May 31 and devoured the lives of countless innocent people including my brother Mohammad Hussain Panae," whispered the late Panae's sister, Razia Panae. Looking at an old photo of her brother and sitting alongside her parents in a shabby home, the 21-year-old horrified girl murmured that her brother, Hussain Panae, was the only breadwinner in the family and his unexpected death will leave the whole family in unbearable pain.

