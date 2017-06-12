Ethics commissioner says Harjit Sajja...

Ethics commissioner says Harjit Sajjan may have downplayed his role in handling of Afghan detainees

National Post

The federal ethics commissioner says Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan may have downplayed his role and knowledge of the handling of Afghan detainees when he denied any involvement whatsoever with such prisoners. But Mary Dawson does not see any reason to find Sajjan in a conflict of interest for his refusal to open an inquiry into detainee abuse.

Chicago, IL

